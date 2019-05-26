Boult looks forward to challenge after good show

LONDON: New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult acknowledged that while he was helped by the swing on offer during their warm-up match against India, the performance still gives him, and the side, much-needed confidence heading into the ICC World Cup 2019.

Boult showed once again on Saturday, 25 May, why he is such a potent weapon when conditions are swinging, nipping out four Indian wickets to help pack them off for 179. He got the new ball to move around prodigiously from accurate lengths to leave the Indian top-order in tatters, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. Later, he wrapped up the innings with a bouncer to Kuldeep Yadav, leaving New Zealand to chase the total down with minimal fuss.

“Nice to see it swinging around a little bit,” Boult said. “I’d love to expect that everywhere, some good wickets around the country. It’s going to be a good challenge, but us as a bowling unit, we’re definitely looking forward to it, but we’ll take some confidence out of today.”