3 dead in attack on Burkina Faso church

OUAGADOUGOU: Three people were killed Sunday at a Catholic church in northern Burkina Faso in the latest in a series of attacks on Christian targets in the region, a security source said.

"Heavily armed individuals attacked the church... as the faithful were celebrating Sunday mass" in the town of Toulfe, the source said, adding that three people were killed. Last week gunmen killed four Catholics in a religious procession, the day after a priest and five parishioners were murdered at mass.

Also last week, French special forces freed four foreign hostages in the former French colony during an overnight raid that cost the lives of two soldiers. Burkina Faso's population is around two-thirds Muslim and one-third Christian. The raids began in 2015 in the north before targeting the capital Ouagadougou and other regions, notably in the east.