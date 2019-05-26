Ramazan bazaars to be converted into Eid bazaars from today

FAISALABAD: The government has decided to convert the Ramazan bazaars into the Eid bazaars from Monday (today).

A spokesman for the local administration said on Sunday that there were total 36 Ramazan bazaars set up across the Faisalabad division to facilitate the public with daily use items on subsidised rates. However, on the direction of provincial government, these Ramazan bazaars would be converted into the Eid bazaars from Monday (today) and the people could purchase various commodities and items including Suji, vermicelli (Sawiyan/Phenian), Mehndi, bangles, shoes, cloths, etc, on subsidised and controlled rates, he added. The Eid bazaars would also help control artificial price hike in open market in addition to blackmailing and exploiting the customers, he said.

Body recovered: The body of a young man was recovered from a deserted place in the area of Batala Colony police. Some passersby witnessed a corpse of a 35-year-old man lying in an empty plot near Babar Chowk and informed the area police. The police rushed to the spot and took the body into custody which was later sent to a mortuary for postmortem. The man was apparently an addict. However, real cause of his death will come into light after postmortem report.

SI held: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Sunday arrested a police sub-inspector (SI) on the charge of abusing powers and taking illegal gratification.

The ACE spokesman said Sunday that SI Muhammad Shahbaz during his posting at Bhaiwala police post had received Rs 18,000 as bribe from a resident of Mohallah Farooqabad for case registration. On the complaint of the citizen, Circle Officer Sheikh Nasir Abbas conducted an inquiry and found SI Muhammad Shahbaz guilty of abusing of powers and taking illegal gratification.