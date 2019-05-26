Girl abducted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HAFIZABAD: A girl was abducted from Sukheke village on Sunday. Accused Muhammad Ali and his son Qasim entered the house of Muhammad Tariq and allegedly abducted his daughter.
FIRE: Valuables were gutted when fire broke out in a house at Tootda village on Sunday. The fire erupted in the house of Asif Hussain due to short circuit and reduced the valuables into ashes within no time.
DACOITY: A local businessman was deprived of Rs 2.1 million on Kassoke Road on Sunday.Samar Khan of Shalimar Town was on his way home when two dacoits snatched cash from him.
