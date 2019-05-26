Locally developed hybrid wheat to revolutionise agri sector

MULTAN: The agriculture scientists of the Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) has developed climate resilient hybrid wheat seeds, which offered 35 to 40 per cent more wheat production as compared to other commonly used wheat seeds.

Due to climatic variations especially during last stage of wheat crop this year, the production of wheat underwent huge damages and it reduced per acre production.

However, the hybrid wheat did not undergo any loss but it offered handsome production, this was stated by Department of Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation Chairman Dr Zulfiqar while talking here on Sunday.

He informed that hybrid wheat was sown in two different places, Multan and Faisalabad by the varsity scientists.

The average production of hybrid wheat remained 66 maund/acre in Multan and 60 maund/acre in Faisalabad, he added. However, the other general (routine) varieties of wheat could offer maximum 40 maund/acre in Multan and 35 maund/acre in Faisalabad, he continued. He added that it was huge difference of production. Hybrid wheat offered over 35 to 40 per cent more production, he added. Dr Zulfiqar said that the Australian scientists also assisted the MNSUA scientists in preparation of hybrid wheat seeds. Similarly, hybrid wheat also proved climate resilient. Dr Zulfiqar sensitised that climatic variations had become very common phenomenon in our region. If the climate remained changing in the same way, then it would be detrimental to agriculture sector of the region, he continued.

He observed that hybrid varieties could face the climatic changes amicably and thus could save agriculture sector from losses. Enumerating different features of hybrid wheat, he informed that 30kg hybrid seeds were used in an acre. However, for other general varieties, over 50kg wheat seed was used in an acre, he told. Hybrid wheat had another important feature of early harvest as compared to other varieties, he added. It could be harvested one weak early, he disclosed.

The ORIC chairman observed that hybrid wheat seed had immense nutritional value as it contained more iron and zinc. Dr Zulfiqar also informed that hybrid wheat was highly cost effective, compared to other varieties. One bag of DAP, Urea fertiliser each was sufficient in an acre, he informed. Similarly, hybrid wheat seeds were disease resistant too, he told. Dr Zulfiqar claimed that hybrid wheat seed was future of agriculture sector in the country.