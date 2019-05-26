close
Mon May 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2019

Security

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2019

Security: The people will observe the Youm-e-Ali (RA) today. Dozens of processions and Majalis will be held at different parts Gujranwala city. Police and the district administration have completed their arrangements to maintain law and order. CPO Dr Moeen Masood said hundreds of police officials and officers had been appointed to monitor the routes of the processions.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan