Security: The people will observe the Youm-e-Ali (RA) today. Dozens of processions and Majalis will be held at different parts Gujranwala city. Police and the district administration have completed their arrangements to maintain law and order. CPO Dr Moeen Masood said hundreds of police officials and officers had been appointed to monitor the routes of the processions.
