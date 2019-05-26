Baba Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary celebrations from June 2

ISLAMABAD: The Palki (Palanquin) to commemorate 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Sahib will have round of various cities of Punjab after visiting 19 Indian states.

It will first enter Kartarpur Sahib where the grave of Baba Guru Nanak is situated and later taken to Rai Bhai ki Talvandi village near Nankana Sahib which is birth place of the Baba.

Well-placed sources told The News that the government has decided to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh religion founder befittingly.

Pakistan has already started work on establishment of corridor from Indian city Gurdaspur to Kartarpur Sahib on the initiative of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for facilitating Sikh pilgrims to visit the place from India without formal visa.

General Bajwa was requested by Indian cricketer turned politician and a minister in Indian Punjab cabinet Navjote Singh Sidhu in August last year.

The sources said that a Palki has been designed in India, and it has been handed over to the organisers for a countrywide `yatra' which will begin next Sunday from a place Bidar in Karnatka state of India.

The journey organised by a Bidar based unit of Gurudwara will cover 19 Indian states will later enter Pakistan if permission is provided. The countrywide journey of Palki in India will be starting from June 2, 2019. The Yatra will reach Meerut on July 15, 2019. Indian authorities have said that the permission has been sought by the Bidar based Gurudwara to send the Yatra to Pakistan via the Kartarpur border. If the permission is cleared, then the journey will reach the birth place of Guru Nanak at Nankana Sahib (R i Bhoi K Talva ), near Lahore/Sheikhupura.

The Palki on a truck size vehicle is specially designed to keep the religious concept and values intact. A ‘Sukhashan' (holy resting place) has also been kept inside the palanquin. The Palki has been taken to Bidar (Karnataka) from where it will start its religious Yatra.