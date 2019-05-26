Girl commits suicide

FAISALABAD: A girl committed suicide over a domestic issue in the area of Mamonkanjan police on Sunday.

Babra, 32, the daughter of Ashraf and a resident of Basti Jattanwala, had developed differences with her father over a domestic dispute. Her father reprimanded the daughter who got irritated and swallowed poison. She was rushed to Allied Hospital Faisalabad where she breathed her last. The police handed over the body to the family after completing necessary formalities.

SECURITY arrangements: The district administration has made foolproof security arrangements for the Youm-e- Ali (RA) today. Chairing a meeting, City Police Officer (CPO) Azhar Ikram said that 41 Majalis and 13 processions would be arranged on the Youm-e-Ali (RA) for which foolproof security arrangements had been made. He said that 19 sub-inspectors, 86 assistant sub-inspectors, 48 head constables, 48 lady constables and more than 600 constables had been deputy for security duty on the Youm-e-Ali (RA). He said that the police would provide four-layer security to the Majalis and processions at all places. In the first circle, volunteers would conduct body search and identification of the participants while walk through gates and metal detectors would be used at third security circle, he told. In other two circles, the security personnel would watch and keep vigilant eye on the suspects and miscreants, he maintained. He said that divisional SPs and Circle Officers had also been directed to monitor security duty and take prompt action to deal with any emergent situation, he added.

shutdown programme: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) has issued power shutdown programme due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of the electricity lines. According to the programme issued by the company, power supply from Mongi Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station would remain suspended from 6am to 10am on May 27 and 31, 2019.