Hamza for fact-finding committee to probe NAB chief’s leaked tapes

LAHORE: Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz has demanded fact-finding committee over the issue relating to the leaked tapes of NAB Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal (retd).

Talking to media Sunday, Hamza said the ‘selected rulers’ lacked vision and a government of technocrats had already come into existence in the country. He said the issue relating to the controversial tapes of NAB chairman should be taken up in the National Assembly and stated that a fact-finding committee must be formed to probe this matter.

He said facts would bring to surface everything and it would be clear as to how much influence the prime minister had over the NAB. Predicting a ‘tsunami of inflation’ in the country after the upcoming budget, he said new taxes of Rs7 billion would be imposed. He also alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan was involved in corruption whereas Federal Minister Faisal Vawda also owned undeclared offshore properties but nobody had bothered to ask them about their corrupt practices. He further said so far former chief minister and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak have not been arrested. Hamza said prime minister was busy in photo sessions while visiting police stations, which wasn’t his duty, adding the PM would destroy the country if he continues holding office. He said an All Parties Conference would be summoned after Eidul Fitr in which all the Opposition parties would participate and chalk out a strategy for toppling the government.

Sharif family faced accountability in the era of Musharraf but nothing was proven, he added. He said the former premier Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan leaving his spouse on the death bed. He said neither in past, nor in future the Sharif family would leave Pakistan and said the government was busy in victimisation of opponents in the name of accountability. On the other hand, Hamza visited the house of security guard Rafaqat, who was killed in Data Darbar blast and also condoled the death of PML-N worker Asim with his family.