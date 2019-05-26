Youm-e-Ali: Pillion-riding banned for 2 days

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday issued a notification imposing a ban on pillion riding in Lahore for two days (May 26-27) on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali. The notification was issued on the request of Deputy Commissioner Lahore, imposing the ban under Section 144(6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898. The ban will not be applicable to women, children under 12, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law-enforcement agencies, security agencies in uniform and employees of essential services.