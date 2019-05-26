close
Mon May 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2019

Youm-e-Ali: Pillion-riding banned for 2 days

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2019

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Sunday issued a notification imposing a ban on pillion riding in Lahore for two days (May 26-27) on the occasion of Youm-e-Ali. The notification was issued on the request of Deputy Commissioner Lahore, imposing the ban under Section 144(6) of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898. The ban will not be applicable to women, children under 12, senior citizens, journalists, personnel of law-enforcement agencies, security agencies in uniform and employees of essential services.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story