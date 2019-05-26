close
Mon May 27, 2019
May 27, 2019

Nishan-e-Pakistan conferred on Chinese vice president

APP
May 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday conferred Nishan-e-Pakistan, the highest civil award of the country, on Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan to recognise his services in promoting Pak-China ties.The award was conferred at a special investiture ceremony held here at the President House that was attended by Senate chairman, services chiefs, members of the federal cabinet, parliamentarians and diplomats. Wang Qishan arrived here earlier in the day on a three-day visit to interact with the prime minister and president besides signing agreements between the two countries to further enhance bilateral ties. Wang Qishan is a great friend of Pakistan and ardent supporter of Pak-China friendship who had played a pivotal role in spearheading the revolutionary agenda of President Xi Jinping.

