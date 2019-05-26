Condolence

LAHORE: Tahir Memon has condoled the deaths of senior sports journalist Agha Akbar and first class cricketer Tariq Bashir. In his message from London, he said that the country has lost a true gentleman journalist and thorough professional in Agha Akbar. The gap his death had created will not be filled easily. Similarly, cricketers like Tariq are hard to find who dedicated his life for the sport, first as a player and later as an organizer. He prayed for the departed souls’ eternal peace and courage for the bereaved families.