Ex-striker Hood dies

GLASGOW: Former Celtic striker Harry Hood died on Sunday at the age of 74.Hood scored 123 goals in 310 games for Celtic from 1969 to 1976. He won six league titles, four Scottish Cups and two League Cup winners’ medals and was top scorer for Celtic in the 1970-71 season with 33 goals. He went on to play for San Antonio Thunder, Motherwell and Queen of the South before focusing on his business career.

“Celtic were blessed with exceptional, world-class strikers at that time, having won the European Cup two years previously, but Harry Hood offered something different to the rest. He had skill, poise and a touch of real class,” a Celtic statement said. “Hood deserves his place in Celtic folklore. He wasn’t a Lisbon Lion or a Quality Street Kid, but he fitted in perfectly at Celtic. “He had the X-Factor that helped the team win games and in many ways he was the classic Celtic player. “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Celtic are with Harry’s family and friends at this extremely sad time.”