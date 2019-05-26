Zain XI clinch All-Pakistan cricket title

Zain XI won 5th All Pakistan Floodlit Cricket Tournament 2019 here on Sunday.The tournament concluded on late Saturday at Bahria Cricket Stadium Bahria Town Lahore. Teams from all over Pakistan were participated in the event. Zain XI defeat Haq Bahoo XI by 8 wickets and won the title. Haq Bahoo batting first and scored only 42 runs. For Haq Bahoo Amin Lefty scores 14 runs and in reply Zain XI easily achieved the target and won the final match. For Zain XI Rameeze scored 22 runs. Brig (retd) Khalilullah Butt, Executive Director Bahria Town Lahore was the Chief Guest, Malik Amjad Executive Director Fahad Marketing and Ch. Humayun Sartaj Tanda Chief Executive Sandal Residencia were the guests of honour.

Malik Amjad Executive Director Fahad Marketing awarded motorbike to Imran Baig captain of runner-up team Haq Bahoo XI. Brig Khalilullah Butt awarded winning trophy and cash prize of Rs 100,000 to Khizar captain of winning team Zain XI. Umer of Zain XI was declared Man of the Tournament.