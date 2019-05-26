Torino topple Lazio 3-1

Torino finished their exciting campaign in fine fashion on Sunday with a 3-1 win over Lazio on the final day of the Serie A season.

Quickfire goals just after the break from Iago Falque and Sasa Lukic set Walter Mazzarri’s side, who a few weeks ago were pushing for Champions League football, on their way. Former Toro man Ciro Immobile pulled one back for Lazio with a super strike in the 66th minute, but with 10 minutes left Lorenzo De Silvestri clipped home on the rebound to seal the points and keep Torino seventh, level on 63 points with Roma ahead of the capital club’s match with Parma.

Later on Juventus, long-crowned champions for the eighth year in a row, end the Massimiliano Allegri era at Sampdoria, after which an eventful evening is on the cards at both ends of the table.

Atalanta, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Roma — who are also bidding farewell to captain and local hero Daniele De Rossi — duke it out for the final two top-four positions, with Atalanta favourites to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history.

Meanwhile Serie A’s head-to-head tiebreaker format means that 15th-placed Fiorentina are in real danger of being relegated. The Tuscan outfit are three points ahead of 18th-placed Genoa ahead of the pair’s do-or-die clash in Florence — but have lost five straight in the league and haven’t won a game in any competition since mid-February, despite the return of Vincenzo Montella as coach last month.

Should they lose to Genoa and Udinese, who are level on 40 points with Fiorentina, not lose to Cagliari and 17th-placed Empoli win at Inter, the ‘Viola’ would go down for the first time since bouncing back from bankruptcy in the early part of this century.