Dramatic 26-run defeat for Pak U-19

ISLAMABAD: Following the trend of typical collapse the greenshirts are famous for, Pakistan under-19 lost eight wickets for just 53 runs to hand over unexpected win to Sri Lanka in the opening one-day match played at Hambantota, Sri Lanka Sunday.

Pakistani youngsters were on their way to achieve 235 runs winning target when M Taha (36) and captain Rohail Nazir (47) lost their wickets one after another triggering the unexpected collapse. From 155 for 2, the whole Pakistan under-19 team were sent back at 208, leaving Sri Lanka under-19 winners by 26 runs.Duvindu Tillakaratne took three for 48 in his 10 overs to help his team win the match. Debutant Haider Ali hit five fours and a six in his 65-ball 51.

He added 85 runs for the first wicket with Saim Ayub (31). Earlier, after electing to bat, the hosts scored 234 for nine in 50 overs. Kamil Mishara scored a 95-ball 65 and hit four fours while Navood Paranavithana scored 54 off 93 balls and hit three fours. The duo added 122 runs for the first wicket. Mohamed Shamaz contributed with 42 off 47 balls and struck three boundaries.

Md Taha, M Wasim and debutant M Junaid took two wickets each, conceding 28, 28 and 47 runs, respectively. The second match of the series will be played on Tuesday at the same venue.

Scores in brief: Sri Lanka 234-9, 50 overs (Kamil Mishara 65, Navood Paranavithana 54, M Taha 2-28, M Wasim 2-28, M Junaid 2-47) Pakistan 208 all out, 47.3 overs (Haider Ali 51, Rohail Nazir 47; Duvindu Tillakaratne 3-48, Navood Paranavithana 2-31).