Kaghan Cup title goes to Raat Ki Rani

Right Approach claims Mid Summer Cup

By Asher Butt

LAHORE: It was the Right Approach that claimed the Mid Summer Cup while Raat Ki Rani flourished in the Kaghan Cup in the 3rd summer meeting of the Lahore Race Club on Sunday.

Other than the cup races the winners of the respective Fantastic Plate races were Meri Sahiba, Nice Moon, Natalia, Tiffany’s andIn the id Summer Cup, Right Approach with it perfect endurance was the winner when the favouirte was Malik’s Love. But, in the Kaghan Cup, Raat Ki Rani was favouirte and it lived up to the expectations.

The day started with an upsetting win from Meri Sahiba. It was not only the winner that staged the upset, the second and third place winning horses Turab Prince (second) and Lovey Dovey (third) to surprised the pack of horses and the pundits.

In the second race, Nice Moon which was on fluke, turned out to be the winner of first place. However, She is Rawal was expected to be second and it was while the favouirte Sheba slipped to third position. The third race too saw an upset win from Natalia with similar performance coming from Jan-e-Fida while one of the favouirtes for place Vegas became third.

In the fourth race, Tiffany’s was favourite and was also the winner. But the fluke of Missing My Love earned it second place and Abbas Princess was a surprise third.

In the fifth race which was The Mid Spring Cup, Right Approach turned the tide on the favouirte as did the Jabbar Prince for second position while Khan Jan, which was expected to take the second place was third. In the The Kaghan Cup, favouirte is Raat Ki Rani blossomed high above all. But the remaining two places went to Abdullah Princess and Four Char Hai in sequence.

In the final race of the day, the winners of the first three places respectively were Wahab Choice, Neeli The Malika and Chota Saayen.