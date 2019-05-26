close
Mon May 27, 2019
AFP
May 27, 2019

Felix out of Roland Garros

Sports

AFP
May 27, 2019

PARIS: Canada teenager Felix Auger-Aliassime withdrew from Roland Garros on Sunday, just a day after finishing runner-up to Benoit Paire in Lyon. The 18-year-old was seeded 25 and had been due to face Australia’s Jordan Thompson in the first round on his maiden appearance in the main draw in Paris. Organisers said that the young Canadian was suffering from a left thigh injury. His withdrawal but his spot in the first round draw has been taken by Spanish lucky loser Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

