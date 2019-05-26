Xu Can defends featherweight title

SHANGHAI: Chinese boxer Xu Can successfully defended his WBA featherweight title at the first attempt by stopping Japanese challenger Shun Kubo in round six on Sunday.

The 25-year-old Xu is just the third Chinese in history to hold a boxing world title, along with WBC minimumweight titlist Xiong Zhaozhong and WBO flyweight champion Zou Shiming.

Xu, who improves to 17-2 (3 KOs), holds the lesser version of the WBA’s two featherweight titles, but the ease of his victory is more evidence that he is a force to be reckoned with in the weight class.

The Chinese scored a stunning upset of Puerto Rico’s Jesus Rojas with a 12-round unanimous decision victory in January in Houston.But he was on home soil for his first defence and with the close-knit arena in Fuzhou, southeastern China, firmly on his side, Xu enjoyed success as early as the second round.

He rattled Kubo, back in the ring after more than a year out because of an eye problem, towards the end of the round and appeared to have more power and pace in his punches.The 29-year-old Kubo targeted the home boxer’s body, but Xu was the aggressor and caught the Japanese flush once more towards the end of the third round.Wearing red trunks with yellow trim — the colours of China — Xu began the fifth in style, rocking Kubo and piling in on him.