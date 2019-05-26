Romania anti-corruption referendum set to top necessary turnout

BUCHAREST: More voters than expected turned out for a referendum called by Romania´s president in an attempt to halt the left-wing government´s controversial justice reforms, official figures showed.

President Klaus Iohannis had called the referendum, taking place on the same day as Romanians voted in the European parliament elections, to give voters an opportunity to express their opinion on the left-wing government´s controversial justice reforms.

At least 30 percent of voters needed to turn out for the plebiscite to be considered valid and that threshold was passed at 17:15 local time (14:15 GMT). Polls close at 21:00 local time (18:00 GMT).

In the run up to the polls, some observers had voiced doubt that the voter threshold would be reached. The voters were asked whether they approve of amnesties for corruption-related offences and of the use of emergency decrees by the government to change criminal penalties.

Iohannis, who hails from the centre-right, has accused the government of attempting to use both tactics to weaken the fight against corruption in what is one of the EU´s most graft-ridden states.