Ghosn family seeks UN help against ‘judicial persercution’ in Japan

PARIS: The family of former Renault and Nissan head Carlos Ghosn has submitted another request for UN intervention against what it says is his “judicial persecution” in Japan, one of their lawyers said.

Jessica Finelle said the family had approached the working group on arbitrary detention at the Office of the UN Commissioner for Human Rights to see if they could provide some redress. In the request, the lawyers say bail conditions imposed on Ghosn amounted to “house arrest” and were intended to weaken him psychologically ahead of his trial. Ghosn was dramatically arrested in November as he stepped off his private jet in Tokyo. He was held for 108 days as prosecutors investigated financial misconduct allegations and charged him with three counts. He finally won bail in March, agreeing to conditions including living in a court-appointed residence monitored by cameras. But prosecutors then levelled a fresh allegation against him in April and he was rearrested, spending another 21 days in detention before winning bail a second time. The former Nissan chief is now preparing for trial on four charges of financial misconduct ranging from concealing part of his salary, to using Nissan funds for personal expenses.