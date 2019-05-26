Number of Muslim MPs in Lok Sabha increases

NEW DELHI: The number of Muslim MPs in the Lok Sabha has increased to a decade high of 27, up from 23 last time, with a dozen of them winning from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal even as none of the six Muslim candidates fielded by BJP tasted victory.

Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, which have considerable Muslim population, have six candidates each from the community to the Lok Sabha. Kerala and Jammu & Kashmir have three Muslim MPs each while Assam and Bihar have two each. There is one MP each from the community from Punjab, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and Telangana. Among the political parties, Trinamool Congress has five Muslim MPs, followed by four of Congress. There are three Muslim MPs each from Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), National Conference and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). AIMIM has sent two Muslim MPs, including party chief Owaisi, while there is one Muslim MP each from Ram Vilas Paswan-led LJP, Sharad Pawar’s NCP, CPI(M) and perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal’s party AIUDF, as per latest data from the Election Commission.

Nearly 20 per cent of the country’s 130 crore population are Muslims. The outgoing Lok Sabha, the 16th one, has 23 Muslim MPs, the most being from Congress and Trinamool Congress. The previous 14th and 15th Lok Sabha had 30 and 34 Muslim MPs, respectively, when Congress-led UPA was in power.