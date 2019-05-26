Netanyahu says coalition deal still possible as talk of new polls mounts

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday he believed a deal to form a new coalition government remained possible only days ahead of a deadline as speculation mounted over the possibility of fresh elections.

Netanyahu has been unable to reach a deal with potential coalition partners despite results from April 9 polls giving his Likud party and its right-wing and religious allies a majority in parliament.

Negotiations have broken down over legislation aimed at requiring ultra-Orthodox Jews to perform mandatory military service like other Jewish Israelis. The deadline for Netanyahu to form a coalition is Wednesday. Holding elections so close to one another would be unprecedented for Israel.

“I think that the problem can be solved with good will, if that´s what people want,” Netanyahu said at the start of a cabinet meeting. “If there´s not a desire, and things are being aimed in a certain direction, it´s unfortunate. I don´t think the country needs to be dragged to another election, but there might be someone who wants that,” he added. Avigdor Lieberman, who is likely to become defence minister under a coalition deal, has pushed for a guarantee that a bill he backs on ultra-Orthodox military conscription be passed. The ultra-Orthodox parties have refused to support this reform.

Netanyahu needs both Lieberman´s Yisrael Beitenu party and the ultra-Orthodox to form the coalition he is seeking. Likud and its allies hold 65 seats in the 120-seat parliament, including Yisrael Beitenu´s five and the ultra-Orthodox parties´ 16.