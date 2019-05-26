Israel president says Jews unsafe in Germany after kippah warning

JERUSALEM: Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said Sunday that Germany´s warning to Jews on the dangers of wearing the traditional kippah cap were a “capitulation to anti-Semitism” and evidence Jews were unsafe there. Germany´s government commissioner on anti-Semitism, Felix Klein, said in an interview published Saturday he “cannot advise Jews to wear the kippah everywhere all the time in Germany,” due to increasing anti-Semitism and anti-Jewish attacks there. Rivlin said Klein´s remarks “shocked” him, and while appreciating the German government´s “commitment to the Jewish community,” accused it of bowing to those targeting Jews in Germany. “Fears about the security of German Jews are a capitulation to anti-Semitism and an admittance that, again, Jews are not safe on German soil,” he said. “We will never submit, will never lower our gaze and will never react to anti-Semitism with defeatism — and expect and demand our allies act in the same way,” he said. Anti-Semitic crimes rose by 20 percent in Germany last year, according to interior ministry data which blamed nine out of 10 cases on the extreme right.