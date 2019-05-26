Israel president says Jews unsafe in Germany after kippah warning

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JERUSALEM: Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said Sunday that Germany´s warning to Jews on the dangers of wearing the traditional kippah cap were a “capitulation to anti-Semitism” and evidence Jews were unsafe there. Germany´s government commissioner on anti-Semitism, Felix Klein, said in an interview published Saturday he “cannot advise Jews to wear the kippah everywhere all the time in Germany,” due to increasing anti-Semitism and anti-Jewish attacks there. Rivlin said Klein´s remarks “shocked” him, and while appreciating the German government´s “commitment to the Jewish community,” accused it of bowing to those targeting Jews in Germany. “Fears about the security of German Jews are a capitulation to anti-Semitism and an admittance that, again, Jews are not safe on German soil,” he said. “We will never submit, will never lower our gaze and will never react to anti-Semitism with defeatism — and expect and demand our allies act in the same way,” he said. Anti-Semitic crimes rose by 20 percent in Germany last year, according to interior ministry data which blamed nine out of 10 cases on the extreme right.
JERUSALEM: Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said Sunday that Germany´s warning to Jews on the dangers of wearing the traditional kippah cap were a “capitulation to anti-Semitism” and evidence Jews were unsafe there. Germany´s government commissioner on anti-Semitism, Felix Klein, said in an interview published Saturday he “cannot advise Jews to wear the kippah everywhere all the time in Germany,” due to increasing anti-Semitism and anti-Jewish attacks there. Rivlin said Klein´s remarks “shocked” him, and while appreciating the German government´s “commitment to the Jewish community,” accused it of bowing to those targeting Jews in Germany. “Fears about the security of German Jews are a capitulation to anti-Semitism and an admittance that, again, Jews are not safe on German soil,” he said. “We will never submit, will never lower our gaze and will never react to anti-Semitism with defeatism — and expect and demand our allies act in the same way,” he said. Anti-Semitic crimes rose by 20 percent in Germany last year, according to interior ministry data which blamed nine out of 10 cases on the extreme right.