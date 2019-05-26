Sumo wrestlers meet match in larger-than-life Trump

TOKYO: The big men of Japanese sumo met their match Sunday in the form of an even bigger star: Donald Trump. Trump was the first US president to attend a tournament in sumo’s hallowed Ryogoku Kokugikan arena and when he entered, the crowd of more than 10,000 cheered and whistled. The president, on a feel-good visit to Japan that peaks Monday when he becomes the first foreign leader to meet with newly enthroned Emperor Naruhito, responded the way he always does in a crowd. He waved, he pumped his fist, he beamed. Even more than most normal politicians, Trump loves being centre of attention and here on the other side of the world he proved his star power. Four low seats awaited Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife Akie. The furniture was a break in tradition — everyone else watching sumo ringside sits on simple mats. But Abe had pulled out all the stops to make sure Trump was happy. For several minutes, the crowd seemed to forget the sumo ring, instead turning to Trump, who wore a light pink tie, and his ex-model wife, who wore a deep pink dress. Thousands of mobile phones flashed and filmed.