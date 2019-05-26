Thailand’s powerbroker Prem Tinsulanonda dies aged 98

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BANGKOK: Former prime minister and close advisor to Thailand’s revered royals Prem Tinsulanonda died early Sunday aged 98, a senior parliamentarian said, ending a decades-long career of unrivalled influence over Thai politics.
Prem “passed away this morning around 9 o’clock”, interim house speaker Chai Chidchob told MPs on the third day of Thailand’s new parliament. “I would like to ask everyone to stand for a moment in memorial.” Hailed as a stabilising force by allies but loathed by critics as a conservative underminer of democracy in the kingdom, Prem was a top aide to the late beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej and helped cement the unshakeable bond between the monarchy and the military. As Privy Council president his influence endured through a tense succession period after Bhumibol died in 2016 and Prem was briefly appointed regent before Bhumibol’s son Maha Vajiralongkorn ascended the throne.
BANGKOK: Former prime minister and close advisor to Thailand’s revered royals Prem Tinsulanonda died early Sunday aged 98, a senior parliamentarian said, ending a decades-long career of unrivalled influence over Thai politics.
Prem “passed away this morning around 9 o’clock”, interim house speaker Chai Chidchob told MPs on the third day of Thailand’s new parliament. “I would like to ask everyone to stand for a moment in memorial.” Hailed as a stabilising force by allies but loathed by critics as a conservative underminer of democracy in the kingdom, Prem was a top aide to the late beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej and helped cement the unshakeable bond between the monarchy and the military. As Privy Council president his influence endured through a tense succession period after Bhumibol died in 2016 and Prem was briefly appointed regent before Bhumibol’s son Maha Vajiralongkorn ascended the throne.