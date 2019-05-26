Thailand’s powerbroker Prem Tinsulanonda dies aged 98

BANGKOK: Former prime minister and close advisor to Thailand’s revered royals Prem Tinsulanonda died early Sunday aged 98, a senior parliamentarian said, ending a decades-long career of unrivalled influence over Thai politics.

Prem “passed away this morning around 9 o’clock”, interim house speaker Chai Chidchob told MPs on the third day of Thailand’s new parliament. “I would like to ask everyone to stand for a moment in memorial.” Hailed as a stabilising force by allies but loathed by critics as a conservative underminer of democracy in the kingdom, Prem was a top aide to the late beloved King Bhumibol Adulyadej and helped cement the unshakeable bond between the monarchy and the military. As Privy Council president his influence endured through a tense succession period after Bhumibol died in 2016 and Prem was briefly appointed regent before Bhumibol’s son Maha Vajiralongkorn ascended the throne.