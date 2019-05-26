close
Mon May 27, 2019
AFP
May 27, 2019

Renault, Fiat Chrysler in talks on alliance

World

PARIS: French and Italian-US auto giants Renault and Fiat Chrysler are set to announce talks on an alliance, with a view to a potential merger, informed sources said on Sunday.

Renault and FCA are likely to unveil the move “within hours, perhaps before the (Paris) bourse opens,” one of the sources told AFP, adding an eventual “merger” was on the agenda. The same source added a statement would cover “the possibility of a convergence between the two groups” which “will be studied” with a view to a potential merger.

A Renault board meeting is scheduled for 8:00 am (0600 GMT) on Monday. Renault’s current major partnership is with Japan’s Nissan, in which it holds 43 percent.

