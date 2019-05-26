Iran TV fires managers over ‘insult’ to Sunnis

TEHRAN: Iranian state TV has fired two channel managers over a live programme deemed insulting to Sunni Muslims, it said in a statement Sunday. The sackings at Channel 5 came after a broadcast on May 20 celebrating the birthday of the second imam in Shiite Islam, Hassan ibn Ali. During the programme, religious chanter and story-teller Ahmad Qadami recited a eulogy that “insulted the sanctities of Sunni Muslims”, according to official news agency IRNA. “Following the negligence of airing an irreverent chanter´s speech on Channel 5, the channel´s head and broadcast manager were fired,” state TV´s website quoted head manager Abdolali Aliaskari as saying. The channel´s senior producer, programme manager and video supervisor were also fired, TV deputy head Morteza Mirbagheri told semi-official news agency ISNA. According to IRNA, the chanter was summoned by Iran´s culture and media court on Sunday and further investigations into his case are pending.