Papua New Guinea PM quits amid gas deal tensions

PORT MORESBY: Papua New Guinea Prime Minister Peter O’Neill resigned on Sunday following a string of high-profile political defections that threatened his leadership.

O’Neill — who had been in power since 2011 — handed over the reins to veteran politician Julius Chan, who has twice been prime minister. “I will be stepping down as prime minister in the coming days, when I visit the governor-general... (to) pave way for a new government,” O’Neill told reporters in the capital, Port Moresby.

“We have agreed for a change of direction, that leadership of the government will be now handed over to Sir Julius Chan, who is a veteran leader and one of the founding fathers of our nation.” Chan, 79, who was prime minister from 1980-82 and 1994-97, said his government would not be a lame-duck administration. “We are not just going to be a caretaker government, we will work. The transformation of PNG. I don’t intend to be a lame duck. We will move this country forward,” he told reporters. O’Neill, 54, had avoided a vote of no confidence earlier this month after the defections of his defence, health and forest ministers. His People’s National Congress Party had a small majority in parliament and he faced repeated closed-door requests from party allies to step down. O’Neill was under pressure following the signing of a multi-billion-dollar deal for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project with France’s Total and US firm ExxonMobil earlier this year.

The LNG project would almost double PNG’s gas exports. But James Marape, who had led the government in parliament and was also the finance minister, resigned citing the failure of the government to ensure national firms and locals benefit from the contract. Local communities had complained bitterly about not benefiting from similar deals in the past. Marape said in a separate press conference Sunday the opposition could rally 63 out of 111 members of parliament on their side.

PNG’s parliament is due to sit on Tuesday, with O’Neill’s resignation — and whether it is formalised by a visit to the governor-general — possibly changing the dynamics ahead of a possible vote of no confidence.

“By offering to resign, it basically resets that question,” said Shane McLeod, a PNG specialist at the Australian thinktank the Lowy Institute. “The question is: what will parliament be voting on on Tuesday? Will it be moving a vote of no confidence in the current prime minister? Will it be voting on a vacant role of prime minister? Will it be something else? It’s just a bit uncertain.”