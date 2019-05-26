China’s Xu Can defends featherweight title

SHANGHAI: Chinese boxer Xu Can successfully defended his WBA featherweight title at the first attempt by stopping Japanese challenger Shun Kubo in round six on Sunday. The 25-year-old Xu is just the third Chinese in history to hold a boxing world title, along with WBC minimumweight titlist Xiong Zhaozhong and WBO flyweight champion Zou Shiming.

Xu, who improves to 17-2 (3 KOs), holds the lesser version of the WBA’s two featherweight titles, but the ease of his victory is more evidence that he is a force to be reckoned with in the weight class.

The Chinese scored a stunning upset of Puerto Rico’s Jesus Rojas with a 12-round unanimous decision victory in January in Houston. But he was on home soil for his first defence and with the close-knit arena in Fuzhou, southeastern China, firmly on his side, Xu enjoyed success as early as the second round.