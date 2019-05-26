Momota stunned as China reclaim Sudirman Cup

NANNING, China: Shi Yuqi stunned world champion Kento Momota as hosts China whitewashed Japan for an 11th Sudirman Cup title on Sunday.

Japan have never won the badminton world mixed-team championship and their search goes on after they were well beaten 3-0 in the Chinese city of Nanning. China’s dominant victory over the top seeds is an ominous indication of the depth they possess in their ranks with next summer’s Tokyo Olympics on the horizon.

Roared on by a 4,600-strong crowd, Shi in the men’s singles and Chen Yufei in the women’s both impressively recovered from going a game behind. China went 1-0 up through their men’s doubles and then took a 2-0 lead overall after a captivating clash between Chen and Akane Yamaguchi. Japan needed their talisman to beat Shi to keep the tie alive — but Momota buckled.