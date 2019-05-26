Eaton CC, Sindh Police pip rivals in KG Ramazan Festival Cricket

KARACHI: Eaton Cricket Club and Sindh Police registered victories over their respective opponents in the low-scoring league matches of the 34th edition of Karachi Gymkhana Omar Associates Ramazan Festival Cricket Tournament 2019 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Eaton CC outwitted the high-flying Qasmi Gymkhana by 13 runs in their Group C meeting, while Sindh Police narrowly defeated Rangoonwala New Al Habib by six runs in their Group D encounter.

Opener Shahzar Hasan, who was adjudged Man of the Match, hammered one six and nine fours in his blazing knock of 60 off 34 balls which allowed Eaton CC to post a competitive total of 146 for nine in the allotted 20 overs against Qasmi Gymkhana.

The spin trio of Wasim Ali (3-28), Mohammad Mohsin (2-25) and Abid Qasmi (2-32) had pulled it back nicely for Qasmi Gymkhana after Shahzar’s early blast but it was Sadaqat Ali’s unbeaten 22 off 13 balls, inclusive of a couple of mighty sixes, which made the eventual total possible.

The target of 147 in 20 overs didn’t look a daunting one f nor the in-form Qasmi Gymkhana batting line-up but they lost their way after the 41-run opening stand between Akhtar Muhammad (43 off 38 balls) and Riaz Mirani (19 off 12 balls).

Left-arm medium-pacers Muhammad Ismail (3-25) and Muhammad Bilawal (2-31) broke the back of their batting with off-spinner Ramiz Aziz (3-23) also taking key wickets to restrict them to 133 for eight.

In the other game, Sindh Police finished at 118 for nine off the allotted 20 overs against Rangoonwala New Al Habib after being 56 for one at stage. Opener Zakir Ali (26 off 20 balls) and Ammar Hasan (26 off 28 balls) were their joint top-scorers as the innings was rocked by the spin duo of Tauheed Khan (3-16) and Iftikhar Ahmed (3-24).

Sindh Police succeeded in defending their modest total as Rangoonwala New Al Habib could manage only 112 in their 20 overs, despite the solid contributions of opener Bahadur Ali (35 off 29 balls) and Iftikhar Ahmed (25 off 28 balls). The batsmen were undone by the spin quartet of Adnan Shah (3-12), Ali Asghar (2-13), Ammar Hasan (2-22) and Afnan Ahmed (2-34).