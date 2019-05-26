Three dead as explosions rock Nepal’s capital

KATHMANDU: Two explosions have killed three people and wounded at least five more in different parts of Nepal’s capital. The two blasts occurred about an hour apart in Kathmandu. Police said they suspect a group that once split from the ruling communist party was responsible for the explosions because its members have been protesting against the arrests of their supporters by authorities. The first explosion occurred in northern Kathmandu, killing two people and injuring four, police said. The second blast was in a house in the central part of the city, killing one and injuring another. Police believe the men in the house are linked to the outlawed group, which is known for violence. They said they found pamphlets from the group at the second explosion site. The areas around the two blast sites were quickly closed by police and the injured were taken to hospital. Security forces were put on high alert and officers were patrolling key areas of Kathmandu.