Iran could hold vote over N-deal: Rouhani

TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is suggesting the Islamic Republic could hold a public referendum on the country’s nuclear programme amid tensions with the United States.

The state-run IRNA news agency reported that Hassan Rouhani made the comment late on Saturday. Rouhani said he previously suggested a referendum to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2004, when he was a senior nuclear negotiator. Such a referendum could provide political cover for the Iranian government if it chooses to increase its enrichment of uranium, prohibited under the 2015 deal with world powers.