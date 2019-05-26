Iran could hold vote over N-deal: Rouhani

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TEHRAN: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is suggesting the Islamic Republic could hold a public referendum on the country’s nuclear programme amid tensions with the United States.
The state-run IRNA news agency reported that Hassan Rouhani made the comment late on Saturday. Rouhani said he previously suggested a referendum to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in 2004, when he was a senior nuclear negotiator. Such a referendum could provide political cover for the Iranian government if it chooses to increase its enrichment of uranium, prohibited under the 2015 deal with world powers.
