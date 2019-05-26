Abe courts Trump with burgers, golf and sumo

TOKYO: President Donald Trump presented a special US-made trophy to the winner of a sumo tournament as he got a taste of one of Japan’s most treasured cultural institutions.

The honour given to Trump was part of a charm offensive by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as he courted Trump with three things close to the American leader’s heart: Wrestling, cheeseburgers and golf. Call it sumo diplomacy.

The president, first lady Melania Trump, Abe and his wife Akie, joined an estimated 11,500 fans at Ryogoku Kokugikan Stadium to watch massive and muscular men, in bare feet and loin cloths, battle for supremacy in a small ring of dirt.

At the match’s end, Trump stepped into the ring and presented the eagle-topped President’s Cup to the champion, Asanoyama. Trump, the first American president to participate in such a ceremony, said later it was an “incredible evening”.

“That was something to see, these great athletes,” Trump said before having dinner with the Abes. Trump’s four-day state visit to Japan is designed to demonstrate the strength of the US-Japan alliance. Earlier Sunday, Abe warmly welcomed Trump to Mobara Country Club, south of Tokyo, for a round of golf, their fifth since Trump became president.

Abe is trying to placate Trump amid growing US-Japan trade tensions and the threat of auto tariffs. Japan also is contending with the continued military threat from North Korea, a concern seemingly heightened by Trump’s apparent dismissal of the North’s recent tests of short-range missiles that could strike Japan.

Despite several antagonistic presidential tweets, the day was all about keeping Trump happy. First it was golf. Trump and Abe played 16 holes, joined by Japanese pro Isao Aoki. On the lunch menu: Double cheeseburgers made with US beef.

Then Abe introduced Trump to Japan’s ancient sport of sumo wrestling , which Trump has said he finds “fascinating”. Loud applause greeted Trump as he entered the arena and took his seat a few rows behind the ring. It was a break from the custom of sitting cross-legged on a mat.

The Japan Sumo Association instituted some safety precautions due to Trump’s participation, including selling fewer same-day tickets and banning the ritual of throwing seat cushions as an expression of disappointment.

Trump sat with his arms crossed over his chest for much of the time, and when the match ended, he walked onto the stage wearing dark slippers — shoes are banned from the ring — to present the cup.

Trump awaited another honour on Monday when he was to become the first foreign leader to meet Japan’s new emperor, Naruhito, since he ascended to the throne on May 1. Trump and Abe planned more formal talks. Trump also was to be the guest of honour at a banquet hosted by the emperor at Japan’s Imperial Palace.

The Abe-Trump alliance began even before Trump took office in January 2017, when Abe rushed to New York to greet the president-elect at Trump Tower after his election two months earlier. Japan is deeply dependent on the US for security, and Abe has tried to encourage Trump to maintain international agreements and keep pressure on North Korea.