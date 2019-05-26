Five soldiers hurt in exchange of fire at NW checkpost

RAWALPINDI: Three individuals lost their lives while five Pakistan Army soldiers were left injured after a group, led by Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leaders Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir, assaulted the Kharqamar checkpost in the Boyya area of North Waziristan on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aim of attack at the checkpost was “to exert pressure for release of suspected terrorists’ facilitator arrested the other day”.

“Troops at the checkpost exercised maximum restraint in the face of provocation and direct firing on the post,” the ISPR said. “Due to firing of the group five Army soldiers got injured. In exchange of fire, three individuals who attacked the post lost their lives and 10 got injured. All injured [were] evacuated to Army Hospital for treatment,” the ISPR added.

The ISPR also said Ali Wazir, along with eight individuals was arrested, while Mohsin Javed (Dawar) was at large after inciting the crowd.

Later in the day, ISPR Director General Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor tweeted that: “Innocent PTM supporters / workers need care. Only few are inciting and using them against state institutions for vested agenda. No one will be allowed to undo the gains of decades long national struggle and sacrifices especially of brave Pakistani tribals.”

Geo News quoted Adviser to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as saying the attack on checkposts was “regrettable”, and said the action was an attempt to release terrorists.

“Some of the people have become agents of foreign forces. They are misguiding people by spreading propaganda against the state. The people of Pakistan will always stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Pak Army,” she said.