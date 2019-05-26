Chinese VP, PM launch four mega CPEC projects

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan Sunday launched four mega development projects in the fields of energy, technology and education under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Both the dignitaries unveiled the plaques of the four projects at a ceremony held here during the visit of the Chinese vice president who is here on a three-day visit.The ceremony was also attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, finance adviser Abdul Hafeez Sheikh and members of the Chinese delegation.

Under the first project, a transmission line of 660kv would be laid between Matiari and Lahore to transmit power from coal-based plants located at Thar, Port Qasim and Hub. The project would have the capacity to supply 2,000MW of power with 10 per cent overloaded capability for two hours.

The two leaders unveiled the plaque for Rashakai Special Economic Zone (RSEZ) project to promote industrialisation through optimally priced, world-class industrial infrastructure in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The RSEZ is situated centrally in the CPEC at the junction of Karakoram Corridor and ML-1 development corridor. It is set to become, and will be designed, to be the key trade and logistics hub connecting Kashgar, Kabul and Gwadar on the Belt and Road, and be a high-end host of international commercial, technological and manufacturing hub.

The two leaders inaugurated the Confucius Institute at the University of Punjab. The institute mainly provides Chinese education, cultural promotion and cultural exchanges and other projects and activities. The ceremony also marked the launching of Huawei Technical Support Centre to be established in Pakistan as part of Chinese tech giant’s commitment to make massive investment in Pakistan.

Later in the day, President Arif Alvi conferred the Nishan-e-Pakistan award to the Chinese Vice President in recognition of his services in promoting Pak-China relations at a ceremony at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.The ceremony was attended by Chairman Senate, services chiefs, cabinet members, MNAs and foreign dignitaries.

Upon his arrival earlier in the day, Wang was received by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar. Clad in traditional dresses, two children presented bouquets to him.