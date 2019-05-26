Imran calls on Modi to work together for peoples’ uplift

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan telephoned his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Sunday and congratulated him on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) victory in the Lok Sabha elections as he (Khan) expressed his desire for both the countries to work together for the betterment of their peoples.

A statement from the Foreign Office said: “Reiterating his vision for peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia, the Prime Minister said he looked forward to working with Prime Minister Modi to advance these objectives.”

Modi meanwhile “stressed that creating trust and an environment free of violence and terrorism were essential for fostering cooperation for peace, progress and prosperity in our region,” India’s foreign ministry said.

Just a day earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan was ready to hold talks with the new Indian government for promotion of peace and uplift of the region. The two neighbouring countries would have to sit together to resolve issues, he stressed.

“Steps taken during nine months of the incumbent government’s foreign policy showed our good intentions in this regard,” he said during a press conference in Multan.

This was the leaders’ first conversation since tensions ran high between the two countries in February. IN a tweet following Modi’s triumph, had congratulated him and said he looked forward to working for “peace, progress and prosperity in South Asia”. Modi responded in a Twitter message thanking his counterpart for his “good wishes” and saying he wanted peace in the region.

Analysts say Modi’s victory could improve relations between the arch foes. “The expectation in Pakistan is that there will be an incremental improvement in Pakistan-India relations as Modi’s attitude would be more relaxed,” retired Pakistani general Talat Masood told AFP.