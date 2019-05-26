Eight die in two road accidents

SIALKOT: Three people were killed while four others sustained injuries in an accident at Daik Nullah in the limits of Sadar police on Saturday night.

A speeding van collided with a tractor-trolley. As a result, Attiq, Basharat and an unidentified woman were killed on the spot while Sakhawat, Abraiz, Asad and Abdullah sustained injuries and rushed to a hospital. The police have registered a case.

JHANG: Five people, including a woman, were killed while three others sustained injuries in a road accident on Chiniot Road on Sunday.

A bus was carrying passengers to Jhang from Chiniot when it collided with a motorcycle rickshaw.

As a result, Naziran Bibi, Ghazanfar, Iftikhar, Nawaz and an unidentified man died on the spot while Musarrat Bibi, Nadeem and a minor girl sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to the DHQ Hospital.