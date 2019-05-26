KP govt approves resource mobilization paper

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cabinet on Sunday approved the resource mobilisation paper, budget strategy-ll, for the year 2019-20.

The cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was also attended by cabinet members, chief secretary, additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries and others, said an official handout.

It may be mentioned here that the cabinet had approved the budget paper-1 in February, this year. The budget paper-II reflected an increase of one per cent as compared to the budget paper one.

The total amount of revenue in the budget paper-I was estimated to be Rs605.508 million whereas the budget paper-II contained Rs657.251.

The secretary finance on the occasion briefed the cabinet about the estimated revenue for the next financial year 2019-20 on account of communications, expenditures, finance, planning, budget for newly merged districts, etc.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister appreciated efforts of the Finance Department for resource mobilisation paper, adding that each and every department would be given a timeline to play own role for revenue generation to achieve the goal of self-sufficiency.

He said that the volume of savings would be increased and all the ways of corruption would be plugged with a firm resolve.

The cabinet was informed that current expenditures for the year 2019-20 estimated to be Rs657.251 billion while development program would estimate at Rs122 billion.

Similarly, the budget estimate for the merged tribal districts for the year 2019-20 would be at Rs53.884 billion rupees whereas the development programme for it would be placed at Rs33 billion.

Upon the recommendation of the Search and Scrutiny Committee, the cabinet approved the appointment of Usman Ghani Khattak as Chief Executive Officer, KP Oil & Gas Company Limited. It approved to outsource the operation and repair work of the KP government owned a helicopter.

The cabinet held in abeyance till the next meeting, the issue of payment outstanding on account of the Billion Tree Tsunami Project.