IGP says KP Police rendered sacrifices in war on terror

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Naeem Khan has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police fought as a frontline force against the terrorists and rendered numerous sacrifices in the 17 years long war for the defence of the nation.

This he said while addressing a police darbar on the third day of his visit to Hazara at Jalaluddin Baba Auditorium on Sunday.

A large number of police officers and jawans attended the darbar. DIG Hazara Muhammad Ali Babakhel and DPO Abbottabad Abbas Majid Marwat were also present on this occasion. The IGP directed the police jawans to win the hearts and minds of the tourists through good behaviour to promote the true image of KP Police among the people.

He directed the cops to serve the oppressed section of the society and bring the oppressor to book.

Naeem Khan said that discipline would be maintained at the levels and those earning bad names for the force would be punished.

The IGP added that problems of the police force would be solved on priorities basis. He also distributed cash prizes and commendation certificates among the police officers and jawans who exhibited outstanding performance in the line of duty.

Later, a delegation of local journalist and traders community separately called on the IGP.

Talking to the delegation, the IGP said that protection of property was the prime responsibility of the police force and the KP Police would ensure peace and tranquility in the society at all cost.

The IGP said that the police were working to maintain the peace and underscored the need for unity so that the miscreants could not sabotage law and order.