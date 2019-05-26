VICS starts issuing fitness certificates to commercial vehicles

Rawalpindi : A modern vehicle inspection certification station (VICS) installed at Rawat, GT Road has started issuing fitness certificates to commercial vehicles in passenger and freight sector.

According to Regional Transport Authority (RTA) official, the Punjab government had made mandatory for commercial vehicles in passenger and freight sector to pass fitness test of an OPUS Inspection, a Swedish firm which started its operation here on May 20. Opus Inspection, the Swedish firm, was establishing 39 Vehicle Inspection and Certification Stations (VICS) in all 36 districts of the province.

Stations had already been made operational in Lahore, he added. Motor Vehicle Examiner officers of Rawalpindi were directed by Punjab Transport Authority to cease issuance of Fitness Certificates to Transport Vehicles with immediate effect.

According to the new system, buses, vans, cabs, trolleys and trucks will be issued VICS certificate after alignment inspection, brake inspection, visual inspection, vehicle suspension verification, headlight inspection, emission inspection and vehicle noise inspection.

The transport department had set Rs1080 inspection fee for transport vehicle, Rs 720 for each delivery van and motor cab, rickshaw and motorcycle rickshaw; whereas, the renewal fee after six months will be charged Rs540 for HTV and LTV, and Rs450 for delivery van, motor cabs and auto rickshaws.