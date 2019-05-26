AIOU to register 40,000 part-time tutors

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has decided that well-qualified persons will be appointed as the university’s part-time tutors in order to enhance quality of Open-Distance Learning (ODL) system.

A fresh process of tutors registration has been started. Currently there are around 40, 000 tutors all around the country for one six-month semester. An E-registration process has been set in place for the purpose.

It will be an opportunity to the motivated aspirant applicants to become the part of the university’s teaching process on a reasonable remuneration.

The tutors already working for AIOU will also be required to apply for e-Registration through the notified process.

The qualification and experience, prescribed and notified for the tutors will be strictly followed, as per the directives of the Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum. According to the Director Regional Services, Inamullah Sheikh, the university through its Digital transformation program has created an online portal for the e-Registration of the part-time tutors.

This step is in continuation of the initiative taken by the vice chancellor, focusing on adopting latest methods and technology in appointing qualified tutors for providing efficient teaching support to the university’s 1.4 million students.

The newly introduced online e-Registration portal is user friendly and the applicants could apply from their homes and work places, without any time taking activity.

The e-Registration system has made easy and aspirants, who meet the qualification and experience requirements laid down by the university, could apply by visitinghttps://tutor.aiou.edu.pk and get themselves registered.

The applicants could also create their profile easily using smart-phone by accessing the portal. The registration will be completed after depositing requisite fee and selection of courses.

The processing fee of Rs1000 could be deposited in any branch of MCB bank after 48 hours of downloading the fee challan from the portal. The applicants will update the fee details on portal and retain the receipt.

Their fee will automatically be varied from the bank. After depositing the fee, the applicants will submit the fee details on portal and they don’t have to send the receipt copy to AIOU.

Help Desk has been set up at 49 Regional Offices for guidance and assistance of the interested applicants. The Tutor Registration section of the Directorate of Regional Services could also be approached for queries, on email [email protected] telephone051-9057891.