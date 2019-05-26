close
Mon May 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
May 27, 2019

Cricket commentary

Newspost

 
May 27, 2019

A few days ago, fast bowler Wahab Riaz was selected for the World Cup squad. I don’t know why and how they selected Wahab. Chief selector Inzamamul Haq said that they chose Wahab Riaz because he is an experienced bowler and his record is the best in England. I think selectors are forgetting that Wahab Riaz’s performance was the worst in the Champions Trophy on the same pitches of England.

Players who had worked hard, and prepared themselves for this tournament were not given a chance.

Maryam Aziz

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost