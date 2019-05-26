Cricket commentary

A few days ago, fast bowler Wahab Riaz was selected for the World Cup squad. I don’t know why and how they selected Wahab. Chief selector Inzamamul Haq said that they chose Wahab Riaz because he is an experienced bowler and his record is the best in England. I think selectors are forgetting that Wahab Riaz’s performance was the worst in the Champions Trophy on the same pitches of England.

Players who had worked hard, and prepared themselves for this tournament were not given a chance.

Maryam Aziz

Karachi