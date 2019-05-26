‘Chinese vice-president’s visit to enhance economic cooperation’

LAHPRE: Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq on Sunday said Chinese Vice-President Wang Qishan’s visit to Pakistan will herald new vistas of economic cooperation and will be a milestone in further cementing bilateral relationship between the two friendly countries.

He said Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was offering friendly environment for foreign investment. There is a vast scope for Chinese private and public sector investment especially in the fields of energy, agriculture, livestock and IT, he added. He said people of Pakistan always attached great importance to Chinese people as China was a time-tested friend of Pakistan.

He said China should also help explore the rich natural resources of Pakistan which would better the national economy and provide ample job opportunities to the people.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said all memoranda of understanding which would be signed during the Chinese vice-president’s visit to Pakistan must be implemented in letter and spirit. He said it was the need of the hour that China transferred modern technology to Pakistan for exploiting the indigenous resources. He said frequent exchange of visits of delegations of private sector of the two countries would deepen mutual understanding and cooperation in all sectors.

Mian Kashif was optimistic that the Chinese vice-president’s visit would pave the way for enhanced trade between both countries to meet the target of enhancing trade volume. He said Pakistan was an agro-based country, however, agriculture productivity was not up to the mark due to use of traditional ways of farming. He said Pakistan was looking towards China to give it technological assistance to modernise agriculture.

He said he was optimistic that Prime Minister Imran Khan would succeed in reviving the economy. Mian Kashif said despite all the challenges the incumbent government was working hard to attract investment to the country. He stressed the industrial sector to use cutting-edge technology to enhance their capacity and quality which would lead to increase in exports.

He said there was vast scope for Chinese entrepreneurs for direct investment in FIEDMC and all foreign and local investors were being offered an excellent package of incentives for establishment of industries.

He said the industrial estate was located in close proximity of motorway. He said that both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had given a mandate to him to attract potential investors to FIEDMC and he was endeavouring to come up to their expectations.