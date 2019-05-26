People will always stand by Pakistan Army: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday termed the PTM activists’ attack on a security check-post ‘regrettable’, adding that the action was an attempt to secure the release of terrorists.

"Some people have become agents of foreign forces. They are misguiding people by doing propaganda against the state. The people of Pakistan will always stand shoulder to shoulder with Pakistan Army," she said in a statement.

She said the people of Pakistan loved their security forces and will not tolerate their criticism and armed attacks on them.

Criticising the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, she said he was hurling baseless allegations at the PTI to hide his party's corruption, mismanagement and poor performance in Sindh.

She said the government was healing the wounds inflicted on economy by the previous governments, and was determined to put the economy on the road to progress.

She said the economy was damaged due to loot and defective policies of the past governments.

"Pakistan is moving in a positive direction under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan," she said.

She said the PM's adviser on finance announced a comprehensive plan for progress in agriculture, industrial revival, provision of jobs and for sustainable economic system.

"The government is striving for welfare of the people and the chapter of loot and plunder is closed," Awan added.

She said the opposition was in panic after seeing that the economy was moving towards stability, adding that the opposition parties were making the institutions controversial to save themselves from accountability.