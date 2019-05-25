close
Sun May 26, 2019
May 26, 2019

CM gives scholarship cheques to minority students

May 26, 2019

LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar gave away scholarship cheques worth Rs 850,000 to 18 male and female students from minority communities here at his office on Saturday.

On this occasion, CM Buzdar said the Punjab government would give scholarships worth Rs 25 million to 879 students from minorities. New Pakistan represented new hopes and desires, and competent students of Pakistan would play a vital role in the change, he said and assured that the PTI would encourage students at every level.

