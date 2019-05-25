PFA discards 5,000 litre impure milk

LAHORE: The dairy safety team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 5,000 litres tainted milk in a crackdown against milk adulteration mafia and to curb the sale of impure milk in Punjab.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said here Saturday that thousands of litres chemically contaminated milk was carried on a vehicle for supplying to milk shops of the metropolitan city from Mandi Bhauddin. The PFA placed screening pickets at the entry and exit points of the city, and checked 10,500 litres milk. The purpose of the milk inspection was ensuring the supply of pure milk at every nook and corner of Punjab.