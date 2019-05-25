close
Sun May 26, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
May 26, 2019

PFA discards 5,000 litre impure milk

National

A
APP
May 26, 2019

LAHORE: The dairy safety team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 5,000 litres tainted milk in a crackdown against milk adulteration mafia and to curb the sale of impure milk in Punjab.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman said here Saturday that thousands of litres chemically contaminated milk was carried on a vehicle for supplying to milk shops of the metropolitan city from Mandi Bhauddin. The PFA placed screening pickets at the entry and exit points of the city, and checked 10,500 litres milk. The purpose of the milk inspection was ensuring the supply of pure milk at every nook and corner of Punjab.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan