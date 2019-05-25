close
Sun May 26, 2019
NR
News Report
May 26, 2019

Jinnah portrait at Aligarh University to be sent to Pakistan: BJP MP

National

May 26, 2019

ALIGARH: After being elected as Aligarh MP for the second time in a row, BJP leader Satish Gautam said that his first priority was to send the portrait of [Quaid-i-Azam] Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to Pakistan, Indian media reported.

“The right place for Jinnah’s portrait is not at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), but in Pakistan. There is no change in our stand and it will be sent by whatever means possible,” said Gautam while interacting with the media. Gautam had been vocal on this issue often during his first term as MP from Aligarh. He raked up the issue even when he cast his vote on April 18. The BJP MP had in the past also written a letter to AMU vice- chancellor Tariq Mansoor, seeking the status of the Quaid-i-Azam’s portrait at the AMU.

The issue had re-surfaced when the portrait came in the open during an exhibition organised at AMU in October, 2018 to mark Gandhi Jayanti. Gautam had raised objection at that time too and the university administration removed the portrait from the exhibition and served a show-cause notice to the librarian for the ‘lapse’. A section of students had demanded construction of a temple on the AMU campus. Replying to a question in this regard, Gautam extended full support to Ajay Singh, the student leader at AMU for such issues.

