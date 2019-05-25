Govt asked to repair damaged road in Orakzai

KALAYA: The residents here on Saturday asked the government to repair the Darband-Samana Road which has been in a dilapidated condition for the last two decades.

They said that the road had developed potholes and it was inconveniencing the travellers and tourists to Samana.

The people asked the government to order the repair of the 20 kilometres long road to facilitate the local population and the tourists.